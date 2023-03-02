Pocket Network (POKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $224,154.96

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $61.30 million and $224,154.96 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00423556 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.16 or 0.28629595 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.