Polkadot Price Down 12.5% This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00026936 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $221.37 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,288,870,959 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

