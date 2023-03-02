PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.8 %

PCH opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.