PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,155 ($13.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,578.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,172 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.52).

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

