PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,155 ($13.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,578.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,172 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.52).
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
