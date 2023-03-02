Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.42). 218,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 927,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).
Premier Miton Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,966.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.52.
Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.
About Premier Miton Group
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.