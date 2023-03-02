Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.42). 218,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 927,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,966.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.52.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.