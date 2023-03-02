Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.93 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.32 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %

PGNY stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 180,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

