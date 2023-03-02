Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.93 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.32 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %

PGNY stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Progyny

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 180,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.