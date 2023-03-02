Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.70 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.70 million and $3.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00021737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00220906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,620.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

