Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RXDX opened at $122.02 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $125.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

