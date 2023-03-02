Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

RXDX stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

