Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
RXDX stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences
In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
