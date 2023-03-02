PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at JMP Securities

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

PropertyGuru stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. PropertyGuru has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $465,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

