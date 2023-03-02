ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $40.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $41.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 18,770,221 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 284,397 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

