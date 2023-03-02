ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $40.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $41.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 18,770,221 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
