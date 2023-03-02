Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,306,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 900,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

