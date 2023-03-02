Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,306,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 900,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.