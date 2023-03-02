Proton Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $23.83 million and $1.27 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,029,982,341 coins and its circulating supply is 14,516,732,562 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

