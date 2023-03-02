Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

