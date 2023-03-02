PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $2,475,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares in the company, valued at $909,172,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.67. 681,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,398. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

