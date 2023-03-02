PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $2,475,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares in the company, valued at $909,172,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PTC Trading Up 0.7 %
PTC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.67. 681,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,398. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PTC
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.