Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

LRTNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 91,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,563. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

