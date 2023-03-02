Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.
PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.
Pure Storage Trading Down 16.5 %
Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 17,305,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,344. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.90, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage
In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
