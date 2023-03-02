Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 17,305,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,344. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.90, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

