Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eventbrite, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

EB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Trading Up 12.4 %

NYSE:EB opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

