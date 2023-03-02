Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Progyny Price Performance
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,219,000 after acquiring an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,929 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
