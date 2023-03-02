Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Reduced by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

