Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $794.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

