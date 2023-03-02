Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rover Group, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rover Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

