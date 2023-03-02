Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $144.51. 11,482,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,674,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

