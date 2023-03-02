Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.