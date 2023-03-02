QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

