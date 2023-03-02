Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.40 and approximately $181,011.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00220484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,000.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.