QuarkChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.51 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $60.51 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

