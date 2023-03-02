Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $150.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 253,620 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.