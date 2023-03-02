QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Down 0.5 %

QUIK stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

