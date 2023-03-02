Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Earnings Results

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
