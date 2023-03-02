Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Earnings Results

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Qurate Retail

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

