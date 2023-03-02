R. Parrish Little Sells 1,026 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,810.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Parrish Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, R. Parrish Little sold 3,980 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $111,081.80.

On Wednesday, February 15th, R. Parrish Little sold 458 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,824.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 10,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,910. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

