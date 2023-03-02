Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.99 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Radicle has a total market cap of $97.10 million and $4.09 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00008416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

