Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Rand Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RAND opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.80.
