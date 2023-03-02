Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RAND stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -155.78 and a beta of 0.47. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a traded fund which invests in companies located in the United States with revenues of less than USD 2 million and EBITDA of up to USD 5 million. The fund provides financing for early, late, and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size ranging from USD 0.75 to 5 million.

