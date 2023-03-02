Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,064. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.16. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

