Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $56.96 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 89.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,681,253 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

