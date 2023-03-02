Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

