Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) VP Amy L. Johnson Sells 3,622 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,045. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.