RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

