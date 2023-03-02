REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Up 2.3%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 486,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,378,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.20.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

