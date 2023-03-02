Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

