Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RETA opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
