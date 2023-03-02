Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEGRO (SGRO)

SEGRO (LON: SGRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2023 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.58) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2023 – SEGRO had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 920 ($11.10) price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

2/13/2023 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 811.80 ($9.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 820.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 828.08. SEGRO Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($16.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -510.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -1,635.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,198,760.94). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

