Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,179 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.69% of Red Rock Resorts worth $62,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 75.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 203.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of RRR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 137,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.