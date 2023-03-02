Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $790.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

