Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWOD. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RWOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,809. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.