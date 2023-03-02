Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):
- 2/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $853.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/17/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $851.00 to $853.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $789.00 to $787.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $770.00 to $834.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00.
- 1/30/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $775.00.
- 1/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $868.00 to $873.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $851.00 price target on the stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $768.90. 425,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,559. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $738.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
