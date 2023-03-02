Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

2/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $853.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $851.00 to $853.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $789.00 to $787.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $770.00 to $834.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00.

1/30/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $775.00.

1/30/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $775.00.

1/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $868.00 to $873.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $851.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $768.90. 425,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,559. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $738.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.