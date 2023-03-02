Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,182,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,163. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

