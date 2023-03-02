Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading 14% Higher

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 919,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 234,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$102.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

