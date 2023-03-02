Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 7.5% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.69. 544,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,872. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.